Contrasting TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get The OLB Group alerts:

This table compares The OLB Group and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -24.38% -25.81% -18.95% TechTarget 8.56% 18.66% 8.46%

1.9% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of TechTarget shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The OLB Group and TechTarget, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 TechTarget 0 2 5 0 2.71

The OLB Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.25%. TechTarget has a consensus target price of $93.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.71%. Given The OLB Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than TechTarget.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The OLB Group and TechTarget’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $9.77 million 2.71 -$1.78 million N/A N/A TechTarget $148.38 million 15.73 $17.07 million $0.77 107.65

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Summary

TechTarget beats The OLB Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives. The company was founded by Ronny Yakov on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.