-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,287,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,331 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in Epizyme by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.97. 49,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,456. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $508.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.