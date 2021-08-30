MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $26,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $43,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

MSCI traded up $8.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $638.43. 284,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $582.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $643.52.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

