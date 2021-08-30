Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 134,167 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 129.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,167 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $35,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,505. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.97. 146,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,150. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.