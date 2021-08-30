Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aptiv worth $29,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Aptiv by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 109,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Aptiv by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,667,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 260,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.39. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.