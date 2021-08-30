Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,048 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,048 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 5.4% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $27,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $354.32. 300,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

