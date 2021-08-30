Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,035 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.2% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 16.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 192,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.07. 270,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,282,398. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $265.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

