McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.55. 73,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,260. The company has a market capitalization of $176.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

