$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.01. Roku posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

ROKU stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $355.67. 74,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,319. Roku has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Roku by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 28.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

