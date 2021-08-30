Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 130 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $18.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,898.08. 40,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,115. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,623.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,892.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

