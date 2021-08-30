Integra LifeSciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,450 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,182% compared to the typical daily volume of 39 put options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IART. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after acquiring an additional 245,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,863,000 after acquiring an additional 239,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 163,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,892 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IART traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $73.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

