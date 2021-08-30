Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Update

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the July 29th total of 828,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 47.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,140. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $90.21 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

