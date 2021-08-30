Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Up 30.9% in August

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KFFB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.22. 510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

