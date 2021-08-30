Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 69,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,529,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,667,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

DUK traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $104.79. The company had a trading volume of 113,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,236. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.97 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.