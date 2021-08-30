17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $480,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.61. 259,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,446,906. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.15. The firm has a market cap of $245.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Article: After-Hours Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.