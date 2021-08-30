17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $480,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.61. 259,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,446,906. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.15. The firm has a market cap of $245.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

