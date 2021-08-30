Oikos (OKS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,243.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $19,243.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 186,994,359 coins and its circulating supply is 176,992,245 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

