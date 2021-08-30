Zacks: Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). AxoGen posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $846,064. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

AXGN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.47. 2,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,660. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $681.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.72.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.