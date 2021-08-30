Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FMC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FMC by 8.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in FMC by 15.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in FMC by 39.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMC traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

