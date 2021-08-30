J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.88. 108,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $233.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

