Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.4% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $5.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.20. 1,480,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,786,805. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.85. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

