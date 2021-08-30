NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Short Interest Update

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,425,500 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the July 29th total of 2,219,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 269.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFYEF. Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.99. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74. NFI Group has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $25.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.