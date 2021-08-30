Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Short Interest Down 45.0% in August

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the July 29th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NTTHF traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 87,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,846. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74. Neo Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$3.90 to C$4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

