Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Down 35.3% in August

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.32. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35. OI has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.98.

About OI

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services.

