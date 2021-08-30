Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Down 35.3% in August

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OI stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.32. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35. OI has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.98.
About OI
