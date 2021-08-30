The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DNB Markets upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Danske upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDRLF remained flat at $$37.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

