Fagan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up about 1.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,969,661 shares of company stock valued at $204,640,925. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.21. 630,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,273,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.71. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

