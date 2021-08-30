Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 491,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 158,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,451,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,684.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,879 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,541. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDOC traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.97. The company had a trading volume of 46,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,604. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.12.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

