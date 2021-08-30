Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $778,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 60,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $566.40. The stock had a trading volume of 115,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,122. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $250.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

