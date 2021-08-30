Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.3% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.27. 21,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. The firm has a market cap of $214.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.13. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $335.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

