Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after buying an additional 506,032 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after buying an additional 251,816 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,406,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $367.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,703. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

