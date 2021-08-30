AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded up $7.50 on Monday, reaching $1,555.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,352. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,666.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,554.56.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

