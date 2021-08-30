Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys 106 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 1.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.64. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $290.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.