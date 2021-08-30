Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 377,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

