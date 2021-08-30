Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) CFO Sells $2,690,020.53 in Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $70.22. 54,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after buying an additional 2,253,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after buying an additional 83,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,180 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.