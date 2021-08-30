Kent A. Kleeberger Sells 1,500 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SCVL traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.71. 7,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.01. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,519,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 602.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 172,326 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

