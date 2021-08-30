AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) COO Sells $336,150.00 in Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
AVB traded up $2.60 on Monday, reaching $228.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,022. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $232.72.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 29.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 291.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 83,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 32.4% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 716,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,619,000 after acquiring an additional 175,585 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
