Fagan Associates Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.96. The company had a trading volume of 145,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,426. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.