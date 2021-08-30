MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 7,877 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 88,435 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,031,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,374,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.85. 63,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,272. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $77.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

