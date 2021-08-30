Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 696 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $6.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $423.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,148 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.77.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.