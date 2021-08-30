Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.60. 26,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,759.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,928 shares of company stock worth $12,187,124. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

