Fagan Associates Inc. Has $868,000 Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $81.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

