$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Venator Materials posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNTR shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.29. 15,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $350.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

