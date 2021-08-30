$73.93 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will report $73.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $76.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $78.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $302.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.80 million to $308.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $299.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.60 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million.

PFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,489 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3,469.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 343,373 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,308,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $9,682,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $6,139,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. 1,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,097. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

