Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Short Interest Update

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the July 29th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vy Global Growth stock remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Monday. 1,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,089. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. Vy Global Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

