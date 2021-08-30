Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Rises By 75.4%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the July 29th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 982,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN DHY remained flat at $$2.50 during trading hours on Monday. 25,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,348. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

