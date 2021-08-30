Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Rises By 75.4%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the July 29th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 982,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN DHY remained flat at $$2.50 during trading hours on Monday. 25,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,348. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.