Citigroup Lowers DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to Neutral

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of DSP Group stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,806. DSP Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $538.08 million, a P/E ratio of -99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 34,271.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

