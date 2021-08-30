Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 25 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $499.35. 98,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,853. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $498.20. The firm has a market cap of $204.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

