Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.67. 19,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,256. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

