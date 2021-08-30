Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 31,888 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 103,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.17. 21,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,435. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

