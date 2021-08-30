Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.37. 113,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

