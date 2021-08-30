SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.95. SEI Investments posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $62.90. 3,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.60. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

